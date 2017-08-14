You are here:  Home  »  News  »  FIFA, UEFA, CAF, NFF congratulate Jay Jay Okocha at 44
Update:  August 14, 2017 

FIFA, UEFA, CAF, NFF congratulate Jay Jay Okocha at 44

Football bodies, the Federation of International Football Association FIFA, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and the Confederation of Africa Football, CAF, have congratulated Super Eagles legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha on the occasion of his 44th birthday. The associations sent the birthday message to the former midfield maestro via their different Twitter handles.
News

