FG will improve power, infrastructure before 2019 – Osinbajo
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said the Federal Government will improve power and infrastructure, create enabling environment as well as create more employment opportunities for the youths before 2019. Speaking at the Lagos chamber of commerce and industry (LCCI) Presidential Policy Dialogue held in Lagos yesterday, Osinbajo said for the country to attain its full […]
FG will improve power, infrastructure before 2019 – Osinbajo
Read Full Story