FG to build gas industrial park valued at about $20bn in Niger Delta – Osinbajo

Following his consultations with stakeholders in the oil rich Niger Delta States, the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that a plan to establish a gas industrial park valued at about $20b in the region has begun.