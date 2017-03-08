FG targets to deliver Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail 2018
  Federal Government on Tuesday took a step further in its bid to link different states of the country by rail with the groundbreaking of Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan section of the proposed Lagos-Kano rail line. It would be recalled that the Federal Government announced the release of N72bn as its counterpart fund for the construction of the […]
The post FG targets to deliver Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail 2018 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust... Read Full Story