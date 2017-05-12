FG suspends FUTA, FUNAAB Vice-Chancellors over financial mismanagement
The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo-led Federal Government has on Thursday suspended the Vice-Chancellors of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola and Prof. Olusola Oyewole his counterpart at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, over their alleged mismanagement and financial recklessness.
