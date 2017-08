FG sues bank over Diezani’s N7.6bn

Oladimeji Ramon The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered Sterling Bank Plc to temporarily forfeit to the Federal Government a sum of N7,646,700,000 said to have been illegally kept in the bank's custody by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. Justice Chuka Obiozor made the order following an ex parte application […]