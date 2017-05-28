FG releases N54bn for settlement of pension liabilities – Presidency
The Federal Government has directed the release of N54 billion towards the settlement of inherited and current liabilities to Federal Government retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme. The presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed this when he featured on an interactive radio programme, “Hannu Da Yawa” on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN Kaduna. […]
The post FG releases N54bn for settlement of pension liabilities – Presidency appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers
Read Full Story