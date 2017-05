FG paid €2m for Chibok girls release – Report

Eniola Akinkuotu, ARUKAINO UMUKORO, BAYO AKINLOYE and OLALEYE ALUKO Apart from handing over five prominent terrorists to Boko Haram in exchange for the release of 82 Chibok girls recently, €2m was also paid to the terrorist group, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports. President Muhammadu Buhari was alleged to have been reluctant in approving the disbursement […] Read Full Story