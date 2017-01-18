You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  FG owes us N660bn subsidy arrears – Petroleum marketers
FG owes us N660bn subsidy arrears – Petroleum marketers

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association on Wednesday appealed to the Federal Government to settle subsidy arrears of over N660bn allegedly owed marketers. DAPPMA Executive Secretary, Mr. Olufemi Adewole, said that the arrears had impeded importation of petroleum products. According to Olufemi, the drop in the importation of products by marketers is responsible for the [&#8230;] The post FG owes us N660bn subsidy arrears &#8211; Petroleum marketers appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
