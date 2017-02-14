You are here:  Home  »  News  »  FG closes 20,000 bank accounts, moves N5.2tn into TSA 
Update:  February 14, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 1918 

FG closes 20,000 bank accounts, moves N5.2tn into TSA 

Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja Since the commencement of the Treasury Single Account in September 2015, over 20,000 accounts with Deposit Money Banks belonging to Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been closed with a total sum of N5.24tn moved into the TSA. The Accountant General of the Federation, Ali Ahmed Idris, gave the figures on Tuesday in [&#8230;] The post FG closes 20,000 bank accounts, moves N5.2tn into TSA  appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

