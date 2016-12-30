FG can’t develop Niger Delta to ‘our taste’ – Ijaw professionals
Simon Utebor, Yenagoa A pan-Ijaw professional group, the Ijaw Professionals Association, Homeland chapter, has urged the Ijaw nation to realise that the Federal Government is not committed to developing the Niger Delta “to our taste”. The group said that the only primary source of development to the region are the revenue allocations that accrue to […]
The post FG can’t develop Niger Delta to ‘our taste’ – Ijaw professionals appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story