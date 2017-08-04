FG approves re-introduction of History in schools’ curriculum
The National Council on Education (NCE) has approved the re-introduction of History, into the curriculum for primary and secondary schools nationwide. The Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, announced NCE’s decision in Abuja on Thursday. He noted that the re-introduction of History was agreed on at a meeting […]
