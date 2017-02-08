You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  FG approves N650bn to improve social, infrastructure development
Update:  February 08, 2017   |   Source:  Business Day 

FG approves N650bn to improve social, infrastructure development

Federal Government has approved N650 billion for social and infrastructural development programmes. Zainab Ahmed, minister of state for budget and planning, disclosed this Monday, saying this was part of 2017 budget aimed at revamping the country’s economy. Ahmed, while delivering her speech in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, during a North Central town hall meeting ‎for [&#8230;] The post FG approves N650bn to improve social, infrastructure development appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust... Read Full Story
