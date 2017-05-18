You are here:  Home  »  News  »  FG approves 12 intervention vessels, 3 helicopters for NIMASA
FG approves 12 intervention vessels, 3 helicopters for NIMASA

By Favour Nnabugwu Federal government has approved the procurement of 12 intervention vessels and 3 helicopters for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to fight piracy and other illegal activities on the country&#8217;s territorial waters. The Director General of NIMASA. Dr. Dakuku Peterside made this known in a statement to Vanguard in AbujaRead More The post FG approves 12 intervention vessels, 3 helicopters for NIMASA appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
