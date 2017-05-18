FG approves 12 intervention vessels, 3 helicopters for NIMASA
By Favour Nnabugwu Federal government has approved the procurement of 12 intervention vessels and 3 helicopters for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to fight piracy and other illegal activities on the country’s territorial waters. The Director General of NIMASA. Dr. Dakuku Peterside made this known in a statement to Vanguard in AbujaRead More
The post FG approves 12 intervention vessels, 3 helicopters for NIMASA appeared first on Vanguard News.
Read Full Story