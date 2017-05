FG Pumps $500m into NSIA as Osinbajo Inaugurates New Board

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday in the Presidential Villa, Abuja inaugurated the new board of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) with the disclosure of fresh injection of $500 million into the scheme. Osinbajo said the fund was part of the federal government’s drive for economic growth and infrastructure development... Read Full Story