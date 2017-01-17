You are here:  Home  »  News  »  FG Blames Speculators for Forex Crisis, Insists N305/$ is Realistic
Update:  January 17, 2017   |   Source:  Thisday News 0 

FG Blames Speculators for Forex Crisis, Insists N305/$ is Realistic

Explains adjustment to MTEF, FSP  IMF forecasts 0.8% Growth for Nigeria in 2017 By Obinna Chima in Lagos and Damilola Oyedele in Abuja   The Minister of Finance, Mrs... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
Breaking: MMM resumes operation, lifts restrictions on participants’ accounts News   Buzz: 5875

Back to Top