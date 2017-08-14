You are here:  Home  »  News  »  FG Approves N44 Billion Workers’ Promotion Arrears, Salary Shortfall
Update:  August 14, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 124 

FG Approves N44 Billion Workers’ Promotion Arrears, Salary Shortfall

THE Federal Government has approved the sum of N44 billion for payment of backlog of promotion arrears, salary shortfalls and other staff claims owed to public servants since 2012. Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, made this known during an interactive session with civil servants at the Public Service Institute, Kubwa, [&#8230;] The post FG Approves N44 Billion Workers’ Promotion Arrears, Salary Shortfall appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
