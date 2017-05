FG’s failure to compensate Boko Haram’s members escalated insurgency – OBJ

The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has alleged that the refusal of Federal Government to pay compensation to members of the Boko Haram sect as ordered by the court at the early stage of its formation under Mohammed Yusuf, was responsible for the escalation of violence extremism. The post FG’s failure to compensate Boko Haram’s members escalated insurgency – OBJ appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story