FESTAC at 40: The history and mystery behind the mask
As you enter the passage leading to the reception of the Centre for Blacks and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC), Broad Street, Lagos, the carved replica of the 16th-century Benin ivory mask standing (about 20 x 10 feet) like a colossus near the staircase, both intimidates and pulls you like a magnate. It was the festival emblem for FESTAC ’77.
