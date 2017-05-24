You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  FAAC: Federation revenue shrinks by N52.1 billion in April
FAAC: Federation revenue shrinks by N52.1 billion in April

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Tuesday shared N415.7 billion, which is N52.1 billion less than what the three tiers of government shared as revenue for March. The Accountant-General, Mr Ahmed Idris, who represented the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, told journalists in Abuja that the N415.7 billion was distributed under four sub-heads.Read More The post FAAC: Federation revenue shrinks by N52.1 billion in April appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
