FA Cup: Iheanacho completes rout as Man City whip Huddersfield 5-1
Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho on Wednesday scored the fifth and last goal of the match as Manchester City whipped Huddersfield 5-1 in a last 16 replay at the Etihad Stadium. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that substitute Iheanacho who came in for Sergio Aguero in the 79th minute completed City’s 5-1 rout in the […]
