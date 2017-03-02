You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  FA Cup: Iheanacho completes rout as Man City whip Huddersfield 5-1
FA Cup: Iheanacho completes rout as Man City whip Huddersfield 5-1

Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho on Wednesday scored the fifth and last goal of the match as Manchester City whipped Huddersfield 5-1 in a last 16 replay at the Etihad Stadium. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that substitute Iheanacho who came in for Sergio Aguero in the 79th minute completed City’s 5-1 rout in the [&#8230;] The post FA Cup: Iheanacho completes rout as Man City whip Huddersfield 5-1 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
