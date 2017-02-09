Extortion at roadblocks cause of rise in food prices – FG
…Call your men to order, Minister tells security chiefs Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Federal Government on Thursday blamed the rising prices of food items on officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Customs Service and other paramilitary agencies. The government alleged that farmers, while moving farm products to various locations in the […]
The post Extortion at roadblocks cause of rise in food prices – FG appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story