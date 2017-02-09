You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Extortion at roadblocks cause of rise in food prices – FG
Update:  February 09, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 469 

Extortion at roadblocks cause of rise in food prices – FG

&#8230;Call your men to order, Minister tells security chiefs Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Federal Government on Thursday blamed the rising prices of food items on officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Customs Service and other paramilitary agencies. The government alleged that farmers, while moving farm products to various locations in the [&#8230;] The post Extortion at roadblocks cause of rise in food prices &#8211; FG appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top