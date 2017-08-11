Experts dig into green energy market challenge
A team of Africa’s green energy experts would be hoping to, within 18 months, identify the key challenges that stand in the way of a practical green energy revolution in the economies of four African countries – Nigeria; Kenya; Rwanda; and Ethiopia. Comprising of whizzes in the diverse aspects of climate change; environment; and renewable […]
