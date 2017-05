Ex-militant leaders laud Buhari for release of N30bn to Amnesty programme

LEADERS of ex-militants in phases Two and Three of the Presidential Amnesty Programme have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the release of N30 billion for the rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-agitators. The post Ex-militant leaders laud Buhari for release of N30bn to Amnesty programme appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story