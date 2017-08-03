Ex heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko retires
The former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko has retired from the sport at age 41, his management said in a statement Thursday. The Ukrainian Klitschko held various titles in a glorious 21-year career which started as a professional after winning Olympic gold at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. He was unified champion 2006-2015. Klitschko’sRead More
