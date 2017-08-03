You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Ex heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko retires
August 03, 2017 

Ex heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko retires

The former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko has retired from the sport at age 41, his management said in a statement Thursday. The Ukrainian Klitschko held various titles in a glorious 21-year career which started as a professional after winning Olympic gold at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. He was unified champion 2006-2015. Klitschko’sRead More The post Ex heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko retires appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
