Ex-Gambia ruler Yahya Jammeh stole $11m, shipped luxury cars
The Gambia’s ex-ruler, Yahya Jammeh, plundered the state coffers in his final weeks in power, stealing millions of dollars and shipping out luxury vehicles by cargo plane, according to an aide to new president Adama Barrow. Jammeh, who ruled the small West African country for 22 years, flew into exile late on Saturday to Equatorial Guinea. He had […]
