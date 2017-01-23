You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Ex-Gambia ruler Yahya Jammeh stole $11m, shipped luxury cars
Update:  January 23, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 188 

Ex-Gambia ruler Yahya Jammeh stole $11m, shipped luxury cars

The Gambia&#8217;s ex-ruler, Yahya Jammeh, plundered the state coffers in his final weeks in power, stealing millions of dollars and shipping out luxury vehicles by cargo plane, according to an aide to new president Adama Barrow. Jammeh, who ruled the small West African country for 22 years, flew into exile late on Saturday to Equatorial Guinea. He had [&#8230;] The post Ex-Gambia ruler Yahya Jammeh stole $11m, shipped luxury cars appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

