Even God believes in PDP – Goodluck Jonathan

Immediate past Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a political organization loved by God himself. He said it is not a blasphemy to say that God believes in the former ruling party, often described as the largest political party in Africa. Jonathan made these remarks on Saturday at […] Even God believes in PDP – Goodluck Jonathan Read Full Story