Europa League: Manchester United players set for £29million windfall after winning final
Manchester United players will split a bonus of £1million among themselves, after they defeated Ajax 2-0 to win the Europa League on Wednesday night. Pogba opened the scoring in the 18th minute, after his effort was deflected past the goalkeeper. Although the Dutch club dominated most of the game, it was United who scored the […]
Europa League: Manchester United players set for £29million windfall after winning final
Read Full Story