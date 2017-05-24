You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Europa League final: Why Manchester United will not hold victory parade
Update:  May 24, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post Sports 60 

Europa League final: Why Manchester United will not hold victory parade

Manchester United are not planning an open-top bus parade, if they win the Europa League on Wednesday. The Premier League side will take on Ajax in the final in Stockholm and manager Jose Mourinho, has placed huge importance on the competition, as an avenue to clinch Champions League qualification. But despite victory guaranteeing a place [&#8230;] Europa League final: Why Manchester United will not hold victory parade Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top