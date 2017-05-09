Etafia leading Baroka goalkeepers
Etafia has already signed his new contract and immediately taken up his new job with the struggling PSL club.
The former Moroka Swallows keeper was most recently working with ABC Motsepe League Gauteng champions Maccabi FC, having previously been with National First Division club Cape Town All Stars earlier on in the season.
A Bakgaga official has confirmed that the retired Nigerian goalkeeper is already in Limpopo.
He takes over from Tshegofatso Machoene, who played as a defender but has been helping out in the goalkeeping department.
Etafia played for Moroka Swallows through all of his playi Read Full Story