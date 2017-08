Enyeama is coming back to Super Eagles – Rohr confirms

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has disclosed that former captain and first-choice goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, is set to return to the team. However, the 34-year-old needs to regain full fitness, before he can be allowed back. Enyeama is currently not in the good books of new coach of French Ligue 1 side […] Enyeama is coming back to Super Eagles – Rohr confirms Read Full Story