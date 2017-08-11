Enugu offers Scholarship to Girl who bagged all A’s in WASSCE
The Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi met with Chinecherem the girl who TwitterNG users rewarded for bagging all A’s in her WASSCE. @Chydee who called for donations for Chinecherem said the governor has offered her a scholarship to attend any Nigerian university. He shared photos of Chinecherem meeting with the governor with the caption: See our girl […]
