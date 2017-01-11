Emirates cancels flight after snake was found in plane
A Dubai-based airline, Emirates, on Monday said one of its flights from Muscat, Oman, to the UAE was cancelled the previous day after a snake was spotted slithering in the cargo hold. It added that no passengers were aboard the aircraft when the reptile was spotted. The airline said, “Emirates can confirm that flight EK0863 […]
The post Emirates cancels flight after snake was found in plane appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story