Emir of Kano cautions Muslim clerics against using mosque as cover up to preach hate

Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has warned Muslim clerics in the country to stop using the mosques as a cover up to preach disunity and inciting one another that could lead to disorder and insecurity in the country. The post Emir of Kano cautions Muslim clerics against using mosque as cover up to preach hate appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story