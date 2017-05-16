You are here:  Home  »  Politics  »  Emir of Daura prays for Buhari’s ‘two years and four years to come’
Update:  May 16, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard Politics 373 

Emir of Daura prays for Buhari’s ‘two years and four years to come’

By Bashir Bello KATSINA &#8211; Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farooq has on Tuesday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari&#8217;s second term. This was as he prayed for the quick recovery of the President in order to complete his first term which is two years down and the second term. According to the Emir who spoke inRead More The post Emir of Daura prays for Buhari&#8217;s &#8216;two years and four years to come&#8217; appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
Politics

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top