You are here:  Home  »  News  »  El-Rufai knows Fulani herdsmen killing Christians in Kaduna – Apostle Suleman
Update:  January 30, 2017   |   Source:  Vanguard News 

El-Rufai knows Fulani herdsmen killing Christians in Kaduna – Apostle Suleman

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has said that Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai knows the Fulani herdsmen doing the killings in Kaduna state. The cleric said since the Governor had also confessed that he paid the herdsmen to stop killing Christians in the state, he must therefore be made to produce them to answer to crimes of murder and other crimes. The post El-Rufai knows Fulani herdsmen killing Christians in Kaduna &#8211; Apostle Suleman appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story
