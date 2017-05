Ekweremadu: Buhari running a govt of terror, says Fayose

Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of running a government of terror so as to cow the opposition. Specifically, he accused the president of going after Igbo leaders in the opposition by desperately scheming to silent them through repeated harassment and intimidation. The governor said the […] Read Full Story