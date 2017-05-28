You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Ekweremadu: Buhari is evil, out to silence Igbos who identify with Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB
Update:  May 28, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 

Ekweremadu: Buhari is evil, out to silence Igbos who identify with Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as an “evil” man out to silence Igbos who identify with its struggle for secession. IPOB made the claim while reacting to the recent alleged raid on the guest house of the Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu in Maitama, Abuja, over the weekend. The [&#8230;] Ekweremadu: Buhari is evil, out to silence Igbos who identify with Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB Read Full Story
