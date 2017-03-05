Ekweremadu suggests N50,000 minimum wage for Nigerian workers
Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, has called on the federal government to increase the national minimum wage from N18,000 to N50,000. He made the suggestion when he delivered the 4th National Public Service Lecture of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association. “When a man who earns N18,000, cannot buy a bag of rice, how then […]
