Ekiti APDA suspends state chairman

Newly launched Advanced People's Democratic Party (APDA) in Ekiti state has suspended its state chairman Mrs. Foluke Okeya,the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports. The decision to remove her was reached at a meeting of members of the chapter's State Working Committee held in Ado Ekiti on Sunday. The meeting also appointed Tunde Agbabiaka, the