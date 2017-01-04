Egypt announce AFCON squad
Remaining in their ranks is the record-breaking goalkeeper Essam El Hadary who turns 43 this month.
If he plays the goalkeeper will easily become the oldest competitor in Nations Cup finals history, beating the 2006 record of 39-year-old compatriot Hossam Hassan.
Coach Hector Cuper left out Al Masry’s defender Hamada Tolba and midfielder Ahmed Gomaa, Zamalek midfielder Mohamed Ibrahim and Ismaili goalkeeper Mohamed Awad from those called-up for preparations.
Last month, he surprised by omitting Zamalek striker Bassem Morsi, who had been in the starting line up for Egypt in their last two Read Full Story