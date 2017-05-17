You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Edo rolls out 3-yr programme for Okpekpe Race
Edo State government is to set up a technical committee to plan a three-year development programme for the Okpekpe 10-kilometer road race ahead of the May 12 date already set aside for next year's event. Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu disclosed this Monday when he played host to the organizers of
