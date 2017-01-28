Edo Polls: Ize-Iyamu tenders 988 INEC voter registers as evidence
NO fewer than 988 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Voters Registers used in the 28, September 2016, governorship election in Edo state, were yesterday tendered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as additional evidence to the Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Benin City.
