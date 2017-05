Edo PDP: Desperation over election petition

THE current situation over the 2016 Edo governorship election obligates those with privileged capacities to engender an atmosphere of nobility of thought and higher sense of service –such persons should earnestly endeavour to advance the collective aspiration of the society instead of the shenanigans of economic and political cabals. The post Edo PDP: Desperation over election petition appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story