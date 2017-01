Ede Poly Partners Ex-student to Produce Fish Feed

YinkaKolawole in Osogbo The Federal Polytechnic, Ede, has expressed its readiness to partner one of the graduating students who promised to supply maggots for fish farmers if encouraged. The student, who graduated from the Department of Quantity Survey, took part in the entrepreneurship training organised by the school in conjunction with AgrikkMatas Institute... Read Full Story