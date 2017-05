Eckankar spiritual leader, 5,000 others attend World Conference in Nigeria

The Spiritual Leader of Eckankar, Harold Klemp, is among the over 5,000 members from across the world expected at the 2017 regional seminar of the religious movement to be held in Nigeria. The post Eckankar spiritual leader, 5,000 others attend World Conference in Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story