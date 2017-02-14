Ebonyi demands sack of soldiers who assaulted cripple
Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has demanded the immediate sack and prosecution of the two soldiers who assaulted a physically challenged man, Chijioke Oratu. The governor also gave N500,000 to the victim to aid his recovery and rehabilitation and promised to empower him by setting up a business for him. Chijioke Oratu, crippled in both legs, […]
