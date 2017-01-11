You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  EU passport key to Gordinho move
EU passport key to Gordinho move

The Amakhosi centre-back spent the start of the new year training with English Championship club Fulham along with Ryan Moon, Siyabonga Ngezana and Emmanuel Letlotlo – for experience as opposed to a trial. Gordinho is today moving on to Danish Superliga club Aalborg BK for an assessment that ends next week, and this time there is a chance he could land a deal. Aalborg are reportedly looking for a central defender and would have no trouble signing Gordinho owing to the fact that he won’t need to fight for a work permit like other South African players. Gordinho’s father &ndash Read Full Story
