EU passport key to Gordinho move
The Amakhosi centre-back spent the start of the new year training with English Championship club Fulham along with Ryan Moon, Siyabonga Ngezana and Emmanuel Letlotlo – for experience as opposed to a trial.
Gordinho is today moving on to Danish Superliga club Aalborg BK for an assessment that ends next week, and this time there is a chance he could land a deal.
Aalborg are reportedly looking for a central defender and would have no trouble signing Gordinho owing to the fact that he won’t need to fight for a work permit like other South African players.
Gordinho's father