You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  EL to host Zambia clash
Update:  August 02, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 705 

EL to host Zambia clash

The first leg clash takes place on Saturday, 12 August 2017. Kickoff is at 15h00. The return match will be played the following weekend (Saturday, 19 August) in Ndola, Zambia. Bafana Bafana, who have announced a 25-man squad to take on Chipolopolo, assemble for camp this coming Sunday, 6 August. South Africa return to the Eastern Cape for the second time this year – they played to a goalless draw against Angola at Buffalo City Stadium earlier this year (Tuesday, 28 March) in an international friendly match. Tickets will be going on sale on Saturday, 5 August at Computicket outlets as well as Shoprite and Checkers stores countrwide. They are selling for R40 (Forty Rand) all round. Read Full Story
