EFCC: Senate takes on DSS over Magu

The Senate has summoned the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Lawal Daura, to shed light on the agency’s indictment of Mr. Ibrahim Magu as an unfit person to head the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The post EFCC: Senate takes on DSS over Magu appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story